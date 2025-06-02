Rajasthan’s Kota Dominates In JEE Advanced 2025 Results; Four Students In Top 10, Including AIR 1 Rajit Gupta

Kota: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Monday announced the results and toppers for JEE Advanced 2025. A student from Kota, Rajasthan, Rajit Gupta, topped the prestigious exam. Three more students from Kota have made it to the All India Top 10.
Saksham Jindal of Kota has secured the Rank 2, Akshat Kumar Chaurasia has secured the Rank 6, and Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya has secured the Rank 8 in JEE Advanced. All four toppers are from the same coaching institute in Kota. Last year’s all-India rank (AIR) 1, Ved Lahoti, was also studying in Kota.
Rajit, a resident of Mahavir Nagar here, has attributed his success to the parents, teachers and the institute where he studied. His father, Deepak Gupta, is an engineer at BSNL, while his mother, Shruti Agarwal, is a professor at JDB College, Kota.
Akshat, a native of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, said that he had appeared in the Talentex scholarship exam and got a top 25 rank. “After this, I came to Kota two years ago for my JEE preparations. This is the perfect city for education, as it inspires one to study with passion,” he said.
Akshat had secured All India Rank 72 in JEE Mains 2025 with the support of his parents, siblings and teachers. His father, Manoj Kumar, is a government employee, and his mother, Vaishali, is a homemaker.
“My parents and my siblings gave me support while my mother lived with me in Kota, which gave me mental stability,” Akshat said. “Teachers also helped a lot as they taught us with full dedication. The coaching modules and study material are perfect,” he said.
Akshat said his elder sister, who has done a B.Tech from IIIT Bhagalpur, had contributed a lot to his success. “She not only inspired me but helped me at every step,” he said.
The AIR 8 candidate, Devesh, said he considers Kota the city of dreams, as thousands of students come to the city and pursue their career goals to become doctors and engineers.
“It was only after coming to Kota that I realised what studying is. This decision proved to be a turning point for me. There can be no better city for studies than Kota,” he said. “I followed the guidance of the faculty and worked hard. Coaching also supported me at every step,” he added.
Devesh has been studying in Kota for the last 6 years. His elder sister, Kalash, who is currently studying computer engineering at the University of Toronto, Canada, has also studied in Kota. His father, Pankaj Bhaiya, is an architect, and his mother, Pallavi, is an interior designer.
Earlier, Devesh had secured an All India Rank 65 by scoring 99.99 percentile in JEE Main. He also scored 96 per cent marks in class 10 and 97.6 per cent marks in class 12.
Read More