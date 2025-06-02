ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan’s Kota Dominates In JEE Advanced 2025 Results; Four Students In Top 10, Including AIR 1 Rajit Gupta

Kota: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Monday announced the results and toppers for JEE Advanced 2025. A student from Kota, Rajasthan, Rajit Gupta, topped the prestigious exam. Three more students from Kota have made it to the All India Top 10.

Saksham Jindal of Kota has secured the Rank 2, Akshat Kumar Chaurasia has secured the Rank 6, and Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya has secured the Rank 8 in JEE Advanced. All four toppers are from the same coaching institute in Kota. Last year’s all-India rank (AIR) 1, Ved Lahoti, was also studying in Kota.

Rajit, a resident of Mahavir Nagar here, has attributed his success to the parents, teachers and the institute where he studied. His father, Deepak Gupta, is an engineer at BSNL, while his mother, Shruti Agarwal, is a professor at JDB College, Kota.

Akshat, a native of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, said that he had appeared in the Talentex scholarship exam and got a top 25 rank. “After this, I came to Kota two years ago for my JEE preparations. This is the perfect city for education, as it inspires one to study with passion,” he said.

Akshat had secured All India Rank 72 in JEE Mains 2025 with the support of his parents, siblings and teachers. His father, Manoj Kumar, is a government employee, and his mother, Vaishali, is a homemaker.

“My parents and my siblings gave me support while my mother lived with me in Kota, which gave me mental stability,” Akshat said. “Teachers also helped a lot as they taught us with full dedication. The coaching modules and study material are perfect,” he said.