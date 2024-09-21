ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan's Food Safety Department To Launch Campaign to Test Temple Prasad Quality

Jaipur: Following the controversy over animal fat and fish oil found in Laddu Prasad at the Tirupati temple, Rajasthan's Food Safety Department is initiating a special campaign from September 23 to 26 to ensure the quality of Prasad distributed in major temples across the state.

During the inspection, samples of Prasad will be collected from temples known for their regular offerings and sponsorships. Additional Commissioner of the Food Safety Department, Pankaj Ojha, emphasised the importance of checking the quality of Prasad and food items served during community meals.

Recently, the Eat Right Certificate was awarded to major temples in Rajasthan, with the Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple in Jaipur being the first to receive it. A total of 54 temples in the state have applied for the certification, which involves verifying the quality of Prasad, hygiene and cleanliness. Currently, 14 religious sites in Rajasthan hold the Bhog certification, demonstrating their commitment to food safety and quality.