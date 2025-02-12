ETV Bharat / bharat

4 Die As Truck Hits Auto From Behind At Rajasthan's Swarupganj; 9 Others Injured

In the accident, heavy machinery in truck broke its driver cabin and came out, killing him, his helper and a woman travelling in the auto.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 5:14 PM IST

Updated : Feb 12, 2025, 5:40 PM IST

Sirohi: A truck and an auto collided fiercely on Wednesday at around 3 pm in the Swarupganj police station area of ​​the Sirohi district in Rajasthan. At least four people died in the accident. At the same time, 9 others were injured, three of them were referred to the government hospital after first aid as their condition was critical.

ASI Narendra posted at the Swarupganj police station said that the truck involved in the accident was going from Sirohi loaded with heavy machinery made of iron. Near Kodarla, the truck hit the auto from behind.

The ASI said that in the accident, the machine kept behind the truck broke the cabin and came out. The driver of the truck, the helper and a woman travelling in the auto died in the accident. At the same time, about 9 people travelling in the auto were injured, who were taken to the government hospital for treatment. As soon as the information of the incident was received, the police from the Swarupganj police station reached the spot and began rescue operations to save the injured in the accident.

The truck driver, the helper and the woman in the auto got trapped under the machinery on the truck. After a lot of effort, the machinery was removed and all three were taken out, however, by then all three had died on the spot. Another woman died on the way to Udaipur during first aid. After the truck and the auto accident, there was a huge traffic jam at the spot. The Swarupganj police cleared the jam by making the traffic one-way. The police is trying to identify the dead.

