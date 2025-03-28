Rajasthan Tourism Department Explores New Possibilities To Develop Tourism Circuits In States

New Delhi: Rajasthan Tourism Department held a discussion with various state tourism departments, stakeholders, and tour promoters to explore new possibilities to develop circuits for mobilising tourists from one state to another, which will generate employment and boost the economy in the country.

A senior officer of Rajasthan Tourism told ETV Bharat, "The tourism department organised a tourism meet in which experienced and renowned personalities of the tourism industry based in Delhi, along with tourism officials of Union Ministry of Tourism and various states, travel agents, Rajasthani and non-Rajasthani people were invited and discussions were held."

"For exploring new opportunities of tourism, we will hold another meeting with various state tourism stakeholders, and tour promoters to discuss the issue," the official said.

Deputy Resident Commissioner of the Rajasthan Government, Rinku Meena said the Rajasthan government has made a new policy to promote tourism. Through this policy, Rajasthan’s historical and cultural tourism, adventure and desert tourism, wildlife tourism, religious tourism, and festival tourism will be promoted.

Highlighting the development of tourism circuits, collective and proper development of infrastructure, improvement of road, air and rail connectivity to tourist places, promotion of heritage hotels and homestays, digital promotion and marketing, eco-tourism and sustainable tourism, and film tourism have been made.

"Rajasthan tourism holds the seventh position in the whole country, and in the last year, there has been an increase of more than 28 per cent in the number of domestic and foreign tourists," a Rajasthan Tourism Department official informed.

Union Minister of Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in the ongoing budget session of the Parliament, informed development and promotion of tourist destinations and products, including religious tourism is undertaken by the respective State government and Union Territory (UT) Administration. The Ministry complements the efforts of States/UTs by developing and promoting various tourism products of the country, including religious tourism in Rajasthan through various schemes and initiatives.

Shekhawat said the Ministry of Tourism under the schemes of 'Swadesh Darshan', National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)' and 'Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development' provides financial assistance to State governments, UT Administrations and Central Agencies for the development of tourism related infrastructure and facilities at various tourism destinations in the country including religious places in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, earlier this week, said tourism is an important factor of economic development. "If the youths are connected to the tourism industry and provided with the necessary skills, it would increase employment opportunities," Bagade said.

Bagade stressed the need to promote the hotel industry, tour guides, eco-tourism and cultural tourism, which will also strengthen the local economy.