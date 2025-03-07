ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan To Introduce Inter-State Portability Under MAA Scheme For Nationwide Healthcare Access

New Delhi: The Rajasthan government is planning to introduce inter-state portability for patients across the country under the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya (MAA) Scheme. After its implementation, eligible individuals from any state will be able to avail themselves of healthcare benefits in Rajasthan and vice versa for Rajasthan residents.

According to Gajendra Singh, Medical and Health Department Minister of Rajasthan, inter-state portability under the MAA scheme will commence in the next two months, enabling residents of other states to seek treatment in Rajasthan. Likewise, within the next six months, Rajasthan residents will be able to receive treatment in other states under the same scheme.

Singh further informed that, under the MAA Yojana, an average of 8,200 patients receive treatment worth ₹942 crore daily.

MAA Scheme to Ensure Nationwide Portability

As per available information, the benefits of the MAA Scheme will be accessible across the country. Beneficiaries covered under this scheme will be able to receive treatment at any Empanelled Health Care Provider (EHCP) under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). To ensure the true portability of AB-PMJAY, all participating state governments are deemed to have an arrangement with other states through the National Health Authority (NHA), allowing claim and transaction data exchange beyond service areas.

A senior Health Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, “A significant number of people from other states will now be able to seek treatment in Rajasthan, and similarly, Rajasthan residents will have access to medical services in other states after the scheme’s implementation.”

Currently, around 1.34 crore families in Rajasthan are registered under the scheme, with the government spending approximately ₹3,200 crore on healthcare services.