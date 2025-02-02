ETV Bharat / bharat

Tigress Riddhi Snatches Away Turtle in Ranthambore National Park, Rare Experience For Tourists

The 7-years-old Tigress Riddhi's territory is spread across zone number three and four of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan.

Tigress hunting at Ranthambore Park. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 2, 2025, 6:49 PM IST

Sawai Madhopur: Tourists visiting the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve had a thrilling experience of the wildlife hunting here. Every year lakhs of tourists from India and abroad visit Ranthambore Park. On Saturday evening, the tourists who went to Ranthambore Tiger Reserve got the opportunity to see an exciting scene. They saw tigress Riddhi hunting a turtle live.

According to the information, on Saturday evening, tourists went on a tiger safari in zone number three at Ranthambore Reserve. Here they saw tigress Riddhi in the lake area. The tigress hunted the turtle when it was sitting on the lake shore. Sensing the danger, the turtle hid in its shell and remained calm. The tigress first looked at the turtle, then sniffed it and finally snatched it.

The tigress snatching the turtle in its jaws raced into the bushes. Tourists were thrilled to see this scene and they captured this incident on their mobile camera, the video of which has also surfaced.

Tigress Riddhi, who is the daughter of tigress T-84 Arrowhead, is about seven years old. She has become a mother twice so far. Riddhi's territory is spread across zone number three and four of Ranthambore Reserve. She is often seen in the lake area of ​​zone three. Earlier, tigress Riddhi has also hunted crocodiles and wild boars.

TIGRESSRAJASTHANTURTLERANTHAMBORE PARKTIGRESS RAJASTHAN

