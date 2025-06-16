ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Three Kids Drown While Bathing In Canal

Hanumangarh: Three children drowned while bathing in the PNB Canal of Pilibanga in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday. Two of the deceased were brothers.

Pilibanga Police fished out the bodies of the trio from the canal and dispatched them to the mortuary of a nearby hospital for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

Constable Arvind Kumar of Pilibanga Police Station said, "The three children had gone to graze goats and went to bathe in the canal when they drowned suddenly. Two of the deceased were real brothers. The deceased have been identified as Krishna and Vakil, twin brothers and sons of Nanak Ram Bawari of Dulmana village and Raman, son of Krishna Lal Kumhar. All the deceased are between 10 to 12 years of age.

The news of the drowning has cast a pall of gloom in the Pilibanga area, and public representatives, along with police officials, reached the Pilibanga Hospital to meet the families of the deceased.