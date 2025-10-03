ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan, Telangana And Uttar Pradesh Registered Maximum Cases Counterfeiting, Forgery And Fraud

New Delhi: Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh registered the maximum number of counterfeiting as well as forgery and fraud cases in 2023, revealed the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Ironically, the year also witnessed an increase of 6.0 per cent of such cases from 1,93,385 in 2022 to 2,04,973 cases in 2023.

Out of three specified categories of economic offences, including criminal breach of trust, FCF (forgery, cheating & fraud) and counterfeiting, FCF accounted for the maximum of 1,81,553 such cases, followed by criminal breach of trust with 22,759 cases and counterfeiting (661 cases) during 2023.

The much-delayed NCRB report for 2023 stated that Rajasthan registered 27675 economic offences in 2023. The number of such cases in 2022 was 27848, and 23757 in 2021. Similarly, Telangana registered 20759 economic offences in 2022, followed by 26321 in 2022 and 26881 in 2023.

Uttar Pradesh registered 20026 cases of economic offences in 2021, followed by 22409 in 2022 and 23428 cases in 2023. Interestingly, states like Sikkim registered only 42 cases of economic offences in 2023. The state registered 70 cases in 2021 and 32 cases in 2022.

Similarly, Nagaland registered the second-lowest cases of economic offences - 69 in 2021, followed by 86 in 2022 and 110 in 2023. Arunachal Pradesh registered 160 economic offences in 2021, followed by 195 cases in 2022 and 148 cases in 2023.

The data published by NCRB has been provided by States and UTs police and central armed police forces (CAPFs) and central police organisation (CPOs).

The national average of chargesheet in economic offence cases was 54.5 per cent in 2023. Ironically, Rajasthan registered only 14.6 per cent chargesheet in 2023. Similarly, Telangana registered 46.2 per cent chargesheet, and Uttar Pradesh registered 70.2 per cent of chargesheet.