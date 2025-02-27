Rajasthan Teachers Recruitment Test Starts; 14 Lakh Candidates To Appear

Ajmer: After a two-year gap, the Rajasthan Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2024 started on Thursday, the first teachers recruitment test to be held since the BJP came to power. The examination, being conducted in 1,731 centres across 41 districts, has two shifts, the first one from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second from 3 pm to 5.30 pm, in which 14.27 lakh examinees will appear.

Long queues of candidates were seen at most of the venues due to intensive frisking. For the first time, face recognition and biometric checks will be performed to prevent dummy candidates, copying and unfair means. A few candidates faced unexpected hurdles as they were denied entry at certain venues for arriving late.

REET exam coordinator Kailash Chandra Sharma has advised the candidates to follow the guidelines written on the back of admit cards. Candidates should reach the centre two hours before the commencement of the exam.

"The examination will be conducted at 1,731 centres in 41 districts for 14.27 lakh candidates in three shifts. The candidates are advised to carefully read all instructions in the guidelines before coming to the centre to avoid inconvenience. Instructions have also been printed on the question paper and answer sheet. The reporting time will be two hours ahead of the examination and entry will be closed 60 minutes before the commencement of the examination," Sharma said.

Sharma said a fifth option for every question has also been given in the OMR sheet. If the candidate does not want to solve any question, then it will be mandatory for him to choose the fifth option, failing which 1/3 marks will be deducted. An additional 10 minutes will be given to the candidate to fill out the OMR sheet and if any candidate leaves 10 per cent of the questions attempted, he will be declared ineligible.

The invigilators have been instructed to mark the OMR if any candidate leaves it blank. This rule has been made mandatory for the examinee, he said. CCTV cameras have been installed at all examination and collection centrs to relay live footage to the control room, he added.

Strict measures have been put in place to maintain the integrity and transparency of the examination. Under the Rajasthan Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, severe penalties will be imposed for malpractice. Section 10 (1) of the act prescribes a three-year prison term and a fine of Rs one lakh for offenders, with an additional nine-month imprisonment in case of non-payment. Section 10 (2) allows for imprisonment of up to 10 years, extendable to life imprisonment, along with fines ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10 crore. Non-payment of fines can result in an additional five-year imprisonment, and the property of those found guilty may also be confiscated