Rajasthan Students Can Take Admission In Paramedical, Physiotherapy Courses Through NEET UG 2025

Kota: Now, NEET UG aspirants in Rajasthan can take admission in several paramedical courses like BSc nursing, physiotherapy and lab technician courses, as per the decision by the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) and Marwar Medical University (MMU).

The separate exam conducted earlier for admission to these courses will be discarded.

However, due to the last-minute decision, several candidates had to rush for form submission as there was no prior information on this. The application window for NEET UG was opened on February 7 and will be closed on March 7. As the RUHS issued the notification on the paramedical courses on February 28, followed by MMU on March 1, leaving the aspirants almost with no time to take the final call.

Meanwhile. NTA, in a recently-issued notification, has also denied any possibility of the extension in the application window.

According to the notification issued by RUHS and MMU, admission would be given in BSc nursing, bachelor of physiotherapy (BPT), bachelor of radiation technology (BRT) and bachelor of medical lab Technology (BSc MLT) courses in paramedical UG. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will offer admission through online counseling on merit-cum-choice basis.

Candidates willing to take admission to paramedics will have to appear for the NEET UG 2025. Information about counselling will be released by the concerned universities after the results are announced.

However, it has also been told in the notification that apart from these courses, admission will be offered in the remaining UG and PG courses through online counseling based on marks obtained in the examination conducted at the university level.