Rajasthan State Government Employee Held For Spying For Pakistan

Employee, who works in the district employment office, was found to have phone numbers associated with Pakistan stored on his device.

Rajasthan State Government Employee Held For Spying For Pakistan
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 29, 2025 at 12:57 PM IST

Jaipur: A Rajasthan state government employee was detained in Jaisalmer on suspicion of espionage for Pakistan, an official said on Thursday.

Shakur Khan was detained on Wednesday night by an intelligence department team who were acting on security-related inputs.

Khan, who works in the district employment office, was found to have phone numbers associated with Pakistan stored on his device, the official said.

"There were inputs about Shakur Khan that he could be involved in spying for Pakistan. He was on surveillance following inputs and was detained last night," the officer said.

A joint interrogation was conducted in Jaisalmer following which the team left for Jaipur with Khan.

Central agencies will interrogate him in Jaipur on Thursday.

