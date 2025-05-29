ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan State Government Employee Held For Spying For Pakistan

Jaipur: A Rajasthan state government employee was detained in Jaisalmer on suspicion of espionage for Pakistan, an official said on Thursday.

Shakur Khan was detained on Wednesday night by an intelligence department team who were acting on security-related inputs.

Khan, who works in the district employment office, was found to have phone numbers associated with Pakistan stored on his device, the official said.