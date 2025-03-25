ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan Siblings Set An Example By Saving Fawn In Distress

Nazir and Nazira of the Naya Rasla village of Jaisalmer saved the deer cub from the clutches of a pack of dogs and nourished it.

Nazir and Nazira with the fawn.
Nazir and Nazira with the fawn. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 7:29 PM IST

Jaisalmer: In a nondescript village of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Nazir and Nazira, a brother-sister duo, have set an example of love for wildlife with kindness and courage. They not only saved a fawn (young deer) from the clutches of a pack of dogs but also took the utmost care of it.

When the siblings were passing near their village of Naya Rasala, their eyes fell on the fawn in distress as it was surrounded by many felines waiting to make it their prey. The poor creature was finding it difficult to escape from the salivating dogs. Seeing this, both the siblings chased the dogs away and brought the fawn home in their arms. They nursed the fawn, weak and scared. They fed it with milk and food. It didn't take much time for the fawn to befriend its benefactors. Within a few days, it regained strength and started walking and jumping.

However, Nazir and Nazira realized that the baby deer was a wild creature, which should be returned to its natural habitat. Thinking it to be right to hand it over to the forest department, they contacted wildlife lover Sumer Singh Bhati for assistance. They narrated to Singh about the baby deer, and he immediately informed the Lathi Range of the Forest Department.

A team from the forest department came to their house and saw the condition of the fawn. It appreciated the work of the siblings and took the fawn with them to release into the wild.

This noble work by Nazir and Nazira is an inspirational example for society as it reestablished the deep connection between man and nature. The forest department has appealed to the people to immediately inform it if they see any wild animal in distress.

