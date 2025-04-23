ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan School Principal Arrested For Brutally Torturing Four-year-old Student

Pratapgarh: The principal of a private school in Pratapgarh City of Rajasthan was arrested on Sunday for slapping a four-year-old student, tying his legs and making him sit in the classroom for four hours. The brutal torture left him mentally and physically weak.

Based on the complaint of the child's father, a case has been registered against Nirmala Kanwar, the principal of Aryakul Shikshan Sansthan, police said.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar Bansal said, "The child's father had complained to Pratapgarh Police on March 22. He said his son was beaten and treated inhumanely by the principal. A case under relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, has been registered against the accused principal. The matter is being investigated by the DSP. If any school staff or member of the management is found to be involved in the case, action will be taken against them as well."