ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan Sanskrit University Seventh Convocation: 6,458 Students Will Receive Degrees

About 11 students will be awarded gold medals, and 14 will receive the Vidyavaridhi (PhD) degrees from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Governor Bagade.

The Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University.
The Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 12:33 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jaipur: About 6,458 students of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University of Jaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday will receive their degrees of Shastri, Acharya, Shiksha Shastri and Shiksha Acharya in traditional attire — dhoti, kurta, and saree. The seventh convocation ceremony will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Governor Haribhau Bagade at the Rajasthan International Centre.

About 11 students will be awarded gold medals, and 14 will receive the Vidyavaridhi (PhD) degrees. The Vidya Vachaspati (D Litt) degrees will be conferred on Juna Akhara chief Swami Avdheshanand Giri.

Vice-Chancellor Ramsevak Dubey said, "At the convocation ceremony, gold medals will be awarded to 11 talented students, and 14 researchers will be awarded the Vidyavaridhi (PhD) degrees. Also, 6,458 students will be awarded degrees of Shastri, Acharya, Shiksha Shastri and Shiksha Acharya as well as various diplomas."

University spokesperson Kaushalendra Das said, "Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend the ceremony as the chief guest, while Sanskrit Education Minister Madan Dilawar will be the special guest of the ceremony. The Governor and Birla will confer the honorary degree of Vidya Vachaspati (D Litt) on behalf of the Sanskrit University to Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Juna Akhara chief Swami Avdheshanand Giri of the Shankaracharya tradition. During this, the students receiving the degree will arrive wearing either white dhoti-kurtas or kurta-pyjamas. The girl students will receive the degree wearing sarees of auspicious colours like red, yellow, saffron, cream and white. At the same time, the professors and teachers of the university will also be seen in dhoti-kurta and sarees."

  1. Also Read:
  2. 65 Years Of IIP Dehradun: How The Institute Is Shaping India's Future With Biofuel And Environmental Solutions
  3. Meet Nageshwar Reddy, The First Indian Doctor To Receive 'Legends Of Endoscopy' Award In Japan

Jaipur: About 6,458 students of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University of Jaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday will receive their degrees of Shastri, Acharya, Shiksha Shastri and Shiksha Acharya in traditional attire — dhoti, kurta, and saree. The seventh convocation ceremony will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Governor Haribhau Bagade at the Rajasthan International Centre.

About 11 students will be awarded gold medals, and 14 will receive the Vidyavaridhi (PhD) degrees. The Vidya Vachaspati (D Litt) degrees will be conferred on Juna Akhara chief Swami Avdheshanand Giri.

Vice-Chancellor Ramsevak Dubey said, "At the convocation ceremony, gold medals will be awarded to 11 talented students, and 14 researchers will be awarded the Vidyavaridhi (PhD) degrees. Also, 6,458 students will be awarded degrees of Shastri, Acharya, Shiksha Shastri and Shiksha Acharya as well as various diplomas."

University spokesperson Kaushalendra Das said, "Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend the ceremony as the chief guest, while Sanskrit Education Minister Madan Dilawar will be the special guest of the ceremony. The Governor and Birla will confer the honorary degree of Vidya Vachaspati (D Litt) on behalf of the Sanskrit University to Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Juna Akhara chief Swami Avdheshanand Giri of the Shankaracharya tradition. During this, the students receiving the degree will arrive wearing either white dhoti-kurtas or kurta-pyjamas. The girl students will receive the degree wearing sarees of auspicious colours like red, yellow, saffron, cream and white. At the same time, the professors and teachers of the university will also be seen in dhoti-kurta and sarees."

  1. Also Read:
  2. 65 Years Of IIP Dehradun: How The Institute Is Shaping India's Future With Biofuel And Environmental Solutions
  3. Meet Nageshwar Reddy, The First Indian Doctor To Receive 'Legends Of Endoscopy' Award In Japan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LOK SABHA SPEAKER OM BIRLAOVERNOR HARIBHAU BAGADESWAMI AVDHESHANAND GIRIEDU MINISTER MADAN DILAWARRAJASTHAN SANSKRIT UNIV CONVOCATION

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.