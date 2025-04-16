Rajasthan Sanskrit University Seventh Convocation: 6,458 Students Will Receive Degrees

Jaipur: About 6,458 students of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University of Jaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday will receive their degrees of Shastri, Acharya, Shiksha Shastri and Shiksha Acharya in traditional attire — dhoti, kurta, and saree. The seventh convocation ceremony will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Governor Haribhau Bagade at the Rajasthan International Centre.

About 11 students will be awarded gold medals, and 14 will receive the Vidyavaridhi (PhD) degrees. The Vidya Vachaspati (D Litt) degrees will be conferred on Juna Akhara chief Swami Avdheshanand Giri.

Vice-Chancellor Ramsevak Dubey said, "At the convocation ceremony, gold medals will be awarded to 11 talented students, and 14 researchers will be awarded the Vidyavaridhi (PhD) degrees. Also, 6,458 students will be awarded degrees of Shastri, Acharya, Shiksha Shastri and Shiksha Acharya as well as various diplomas."

University spokesperson Kaushalendra Das said, "Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend the ceremony as the chief guest, while Sanskrit Education Minister Madan Dilawar will be the special guest of the ceremony. The Governor and Birla will confer the honorary degree of Vidya Vachaspati (D Litt) on behalf of the Sanskrit University to Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Juna Akhara chief Swami Avdheshanand Giri of the Shankaracharya tradition. During this, the students receiving the degree will arrive wearing either white dhoti-kurtas or kurta-pyjamas. The girl students will receive the degree wearing sarees of auspicious colours like red, yellow, saffron, cream and white. At the same time, the professors and teachers of the university will also be seen in dhoti-kurta and sarees."