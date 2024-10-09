ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: 8 Accused Acquitted in Roop Kanwar Sati Immolation Case

On September 4, 1987, the 18-year-old Roop Kanwar immolated herself (Sati) on her husband's funeral pyre at Diwarala village, Sikar district, Rajasthan.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 35 minutes ago

File photo of Roop Kanwar (Left) and her husband.
File photo of Roop Kanwar (Left) and her husband. (ETV Bharat)

Jaipur: The special court for Sati prevention cases in Rajasthan has acquitted 8 accused persons in the 1987 Roop Kanwar Sati immolation case. As per this case details, Roop Kanwar practised Sati by immolating herself on her husband's funeral pyre at Diwarala village, Sikar district, Rajasthan, in September, 1987.

The acquitted persons were identified as Mahendra Singh, Dashrath Singh, Shravan Singh, Nihal Singh, Jitendra Singh, Uday Singh, Laxman Singh and Bhanwar Singh. A total of 45 persons were accused in this case and most of them were acquitted in the past.

Defence lawyer Amar Singh Rajawat said that Roop Kanwar, a resident of Jaipur, was married to Mal Singh of Diwarala. Mal Singh died of illness seven months after their marriage. On 4 September, 1987, the 18-year-old Roop Kanwar resorted to the banned Sati practice by throwing herself on Mal Singh's pyre.

After this, on 22 September, 1988, people of their community took out a procession from Diwarala to Ajitgarh, but due to rain the procession could not proceed forward. At around 8 pm, 45 people sat in a truck and resumed the procession. During this, the police arrested these 45 persons. Four days after their arrest, the police filed a charge sheet against them on September 26.

Jaipur: The special court for Sati prevention cases in Rajasthan has acquitted 8 accused persons in the 1987 Roop Kanwar Sati immolation case. As per this case details, Roop Kanwar practised Sati by immolating herself on her husband's funeral pyre at Diwarala village, Sikar district, Rajasthan, in September, 1987.

The acquitted persons were identified as Mahendra Singh, Dashrath Singh, Shravan Singh, Nihal Singh, Jitendra Singh, Uday Singh, Laxman Singh and Bhanwar Singh. A total of 45 persons were accused in this case and most of them were acquitted in the past.

Defence lawyer Amar Singh Rajawat said that Roop Kanwar, a resident of Jaipur, was married to Mal Singh of Diwarala. Mal Singh died of illness seven months after their marriage. On 4 September, 1987, the 18-year-old Roop Kanwar resorted to the banned Sati practice by throwing herself on Mal Singh's pyre.

After this, on 22 September, 1988, people of their community took out a procession from Diwarala to Ajitgarh, but due to rain the procession could not proceed forward. At around 8 pm, 45 people sat in a truck and resumed the procession. During this, the police arrested these 45 persons. Four days after their arrest, the police filed a charge sheet against them on September 26.

Last Updated : 35 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJASTHANROOP KANWARSATI INCIDENTACQUITTEDRAJATHAN ROOP SATI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

Explained | How India Stands To Gain By Developing Thilafushi Port In Maldives

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.