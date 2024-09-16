ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Tolls Mounts To Nine In Sirohi Road Mishap

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Police at the accident spot
Police at the accident spot (ETV Bharat)

Sirohi(Rajasthan): Nine people including one child and three women died while 15 passengers were seriously injured in a collision between a truck and a jeep in Pindwara police station area of Sirohi district on Sunday night. Two seriously injured passengers have been referred to Udaipur Hospital.

One of the deceased has been identified as a resident of Shivganj in Sirohi district and the other of Sumerpur in Pali district. The remaining victims are residents of Ogna police station area in ​​Udaipur district.

Pindwara-Abu constituency MLA Samaram Garasiya, District Collector Alpa Chaudhary and SP Anil Kumar Beniwal reached the fatal spot. Garasiya expressed grief over this accident and gave instructions for proper treatment to the injured.

The passengers in the taxi, hailing from the tribal area of Udaipur, were heading to Pali for labour when the accident took place. The taxi was completely shattered by the intensity of the collision trapping the travellers inside. They were finally recused with the help of the locals and sent to the government hospital for treatment where their conditions are stated to be critical. Later they were referred to the district hospital.

Pindwara Circle Officer Bhanwarlal Chaudhary said police officers including Additional Superintendent of Police Prabhudayal Dhaniya and Pindwara Police Station In-Charge Hamir Singh reached the spot after receiving information.



