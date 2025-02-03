5 Of Same Family Killed In Car And SUV Collision In Rajasthan's Balotra; 8 Others Injured

Balotra: A major road accident took place in the Balotra district on Monday evening when 5 people of the same family died in a collision between a car and an SUV. Eight others were injured. As soon as the information about the accident was received, Balotra SP Harishankar reached the spot and initiated rescue operations.

Superintendent of Police Harishankar said that a car and an SUV collided on the mega highway in the Sindhari police station area. He said that 5 people of the same family died and the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The police have started investigating the case.

SP said that Ashok Kumar Soni, a resident of Payala, was returning to his village with his family after taking goods from Sindhari. During this, the car collided with an SUV coming from Gujarat on the mega highway. In this accident, Ashok Kumar Soni, his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren died, while 8 injured were referred to Jodhpur after first aid.

13 people in both vehicles: SP Harishankar said that there was a head-on collision between the car and the SUV. It has been revealed that there were 13 people in both these vehicles. Of them, 4 people died on the spot in the accident, while 9 others were injured.

At the same time, the injured were admitted to Sindhari Community Health Center with the help of 108 ambulance, where after first aid, all the injured were referred to Higher Center Jodhpur. During this, an injured woman died during treatment in Jodhpur.