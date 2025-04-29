Rajasthan Reels Under Sweltering Heatwave; Jaisalmer Records Hottest April Day In 56 Years

Jaipur: Amid surging summer temperatures in the country, the heatwave has broken a 56-year-old record in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer where the mercury has touched 46.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the evening bulletin issued by the Meteorological Department on Monday, the mercury reached above 40 degrees Celsius in many districts of the state.

The maximum temperature in Jaisalmer yesterday was recorded at 46.2 degrees Celsius, which is 4.7 degrees above normal, the meteorological department data revealed. This is the highest temperature ever recorded in the month of April since 1969. Earlier, the highest temperature in the month of April in Jaisalmer was recorded on 13 April 2018, when the maximum temperature was 46.1 degrees Celsius. But the temperature of 28 April surpassed this record as well.

In other major cities of the state like Jaipur, the temperature was also recorded at 42 degrees Celsius, which was 1.7 degrees above normal. Likewise, the mercury touched 45 degrees in Phalodi, while the temperature of 44.4 degrees was recorded in Chittorgarh.

A view of a desert area in Rajasthan;s Jaisalmer (ETV Bharat)

Here are the maximum temperatures of 10 major Rajasthan cities as recorded on Monday, April 28, 2025:

Jaisalmer – 46.2 degrees Celsius (4.7 degrees above normal) Barmer – 46.4 degrees Celsius (4.3 degrees above normal) Phalodi – 45.2 degrees Celsius (2.9 degrees above normal) Kota – 44.6 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees above normal) Jodhpur City – 44.4 degrees Celsius (3.3 degrees above normal) Chittorgarh – 44.4 degrees Celsius (3.5 degrees above normal) Bhilwara – 43.2 degrees Celsius (2.8 degrees above normal) Ganganagar – 43.8 degrees Celsius (3.2 degrees above normal) Pilani – 43.4 degrees Celsius (3.1 degrees above normal) Jalore – 43.4 Degree Celsius

Rajasthan Reels Under Intensifying Heatwave

The maximum temperature in 22 districts of the state was between 40 to 43 degrees on Monday. The scorching heat has made the life of people as well as animals and birds distressing.

Health Dept Advisory

The Rajasthan Health Department has also issued a special advisory in view of the scorching heat and has advised people to stay indoors, consume more water and stay in the shade.

No Relief From Heatwave In Coming Days

The Rajasthan Meteorological Department officials said that the temperature may increase further in the coming days adding the heatwave may intensify particularly in the western areas of the state. Farmers and workers have been instructed to be extra cautious.

Office of the Rajasthan meteorological department (ETV Bharat)

It is noteworthy that in desert areas like Jaisalmer, the scorching heat is usually seen in May and June, but this year the record-breaking heat in April itself has surprised everyone. According to meteorologists, global climate change is also one of the major reasons for the constantly increasing heat.