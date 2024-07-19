Amarjeet Singh Bishnoi, Partner Of Gangster Rohit Godara From Italy Arrested

Jaipur(Rajasthan): The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Rajasthan Police has arrested Amarjeet Singh Bishnoi, a partner of gangster Rohit Godara, from Italy. After receiving information from the AGTF, Bishnoi, who carries a bounty of Rs 50,000, was arrested in the Sicily province of Italy, police said.

Dinesh MN, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police in Anti Corruption Bureau, Rajasthan, said that on the information of Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Amarjeet Bishnoi has been arrested from the Sicily province of Italy.

ADG Dinesh MN said that his team had been tracking Amarjeet Singh for a long time and traced him down to Italy. Following this, the information was shared with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs which ultimately led to his arrest. Amarjeet Singh was living in Italy without any citizenship. He was detained by the Italian police on July 8.

Earlier on December 3, 2022, gangsters from the Rohit Godara group shot dead another gangster, Raju Theth. Bishnoi was operating the gang from Italy. In another breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police and Bathinda Police arrested three associates of Lawrence Bishnoi and USA-based Goldy Brar Gang, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Bhikhi in Mansa, Maninder Singh alias Munshi of Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda and Harcharanjit Singh of village Bir Khurd in Mansa. All the accused persons have a criminal history with cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act and NDPS act registered against them. Police teams have also recovered two .32 calibre Pistols along with six cartridges from the possession of arrested accused persons.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that acting on the reliable inputs, AGTF teams under the overall supervision of ADGP Promod Ban along with Police teams from Bathinda apprehended accused Harcharanjit Singh, who was also wanted in attempt to murder case by the Mansa Police, with cooperation of Rajasthan Police. Police teams were headed by AIG Sandeep Goel and led by DSP Rajan Parminder.