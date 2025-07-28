Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Counselling Begins: Registration Open Till Aug 1; Check Complete Schedule, Process And Fee Details

Kota: The registration process for the Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 counselling for MBBS and BDS courses under the 85 per cent state quota began from Monday (July 28). The Rajasthan Dental and Medical Counselling Board has released the complete schedule for the first round of state quota counselling, which will be conducted entirely online through the official portal www.rajugneet2025.com.

Registration Deadline And Process:

Candidates must complete their registration in two steps before 4 PM on August 1, 2025

Step 1: Basic registration

Step 2: Complete registration form (Part-2)

Education expert Parijat Mishra of a private coaching institute said that without completing registration, candidates will not be allowed to participate in the choice filling and seat allotment processes.

Registration Fee:

General, EWS, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): Rs 2,500

SC, ST, ST-Tribal: Rs 1,500

Counselling Schedule Highlights:

Choice Filling and Locking August 5-7 (Auto-lock at 11.45 PM if not manually locked)

Print Application Form : From August 8

Seat Allotment Result: August 10

Print Seat Allotment Letter: Till August 14

Reporting with Documents: August 10-14 at SMS Medical College, Jaipur

Candidates must carry their original documents and security deposit slip during reporting.

Verification for Special Categories:

The counselling Board will release the state merit list along with PWD, Defence, Paramilitary, and NRI candidates' list on August 2. These candidates must appear in person with documents for verification at SMS Medical College, Jaipur on August 4 from 9 am. The final merit list will be released on August 5.

Security Deposit Details

College Type Seat Type Security Deposit Govt Medical College (MBBS) Govt Seat Rs 50,000 Govt Society/RUHS (MBBS) Management Seat Rs 2,00,000 Govt Society RUHS (MBBS) FOOD Rs 5,00,000 Private Medical College (MBBS) All Seats Rs 5,00,000 Govt and Private Dental College (BDS) All Seats Rs 10,000