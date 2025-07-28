ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Counselling Begins: Registration Open Till Aug 1; Check Complete Schedule, Process And Fee Details

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 counselling registration for MBBS and BDS seats is open till August 1.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 counselling registration for MBBS and BDS seats is open till August 1.
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 28, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST

2 Min Read

Kota: The registration process for the Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 counselling for MBBS and BDS courses under the 85 per cent state quota began from Monday (July 28). The Rajasthan Dental and Medical Counselling Board has released the complete schedule for the first round of state quota counselling, which will be conducted entirely online through the official portal www.rajugneet2025.com.

Registration Deadline And Process:

Candidates must complete their registration in two steps before 4 PM on August 1, 2025

  • Step 1: Basic registration
  • Step 2: Complete registration form (Part-2)

Education expert Parijat Mishra of a private coaching institute said that without completing registration, candidates will not be allowed to participate in the choice filling and seat allotment processes.

Registration Fee:

  • General, EWS, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): Rs 2,500
  • SC, ST, ST-Tribal: Rs 1,500

Counselling Schedule Highlights:

  • Choice Filling and Locking August 5-7 (Auto-lock at 11.45 PM if not manually locked)
  • Print Application Form : From August 8
  • Seat Allotment Result: August 10
  • Print Seat Allotment Letter: Till August 14
  • Reporting with Documents: August 10-14 at SMS Medical College, Jaipur

Candidates must carry their original documents and security deposit slip during reporting.

Verification for Special Categories:

The counselling Board will release the state merit list along with PWD, Defence, Paramilitary, and NRI candidates' list on August 2. These candidates must appear in person with documents for verification at SMS Medical College, Jaipur on August 4 from 9 am. The final merit list will be released on August 5.

Security Deposit Details

College TypeSeat TypeSecurity Deposit
Govt Medical College (MBBS)Govt SeatRs 50,000
Govt Society/RUHS (MBBS)Management SeatRs 2,00,000
Govt Society RUHS (MBBS)FOODRs 5,00,000
Private Medical College (MBBS)All SeatsRs 5,00,000
Govt and Private Dental College (BDS)All SeatsRs 10,000

According to Parijat Mishra, candidates paying Rs 2-5 lakh as a deposit will be eligible to choose from a wide range of government and private institutions, including RUHS, ESIC, and private dental colleges. The counselling board will also release the category-wise seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses, providing clarity on the number of available seats.

Read More

  1. NEET UG 2025 Counselling: MCC Revises Seat Matrix, Adds 604 Government MBBS Seats After Data Errors
  2. Power Outage In NEET-UG 2025: SC Refuses To Give Provisional Nod For Counselling
  3. MCC Releases Seat Matrix For First Round MBBS Counselling

Kota: The registration process for the Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 counselling for MBBS and BDS courses under the 85 per cent state quota began from Monday (July 28). The Rajasthan Dental and Medical Counselling Board has released the complete schedule for the first round of state quota counselling, which will be conducted entirely online through the official portal www.rajugneet2025.com.

Registration Deadline And Process:

Candidates must complete their registration in two steps before 4 PM on August 1, 2025

  • Step 1: Basic registration
  • Step 2: Complete registration form (Part-2)

Education expert Parijat Mishra of a private coaching institute said that without completing registration, candidates will not be allowed to participate in the choice filling and seat allotment processes.

Registration Fee:

  • General, EWS, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): Rs 2,500
  • SC, ST, ST-Tribal: Rs 1,500

Counselling Schedule Highlights:

  • Choice Filling and Locking August 5-7 (Auto-lock at 11.45 PM if not manually locked)
  • Print Application Form : From August 8
  • Seat Allotment Result: August 10
  • Print Seat Allotment Letter: Till August 14
  • Reporting with Documents: August 10-14 at SMS Medical College, Jaipur

Candidates must carry their original documents and security deposit slip during reporting.

Verification for Special Categories:

The counselling Board will release the state merit list along with PWD, Defence, Paramilitary, and NRI candidates' list on August 2. These candidates must appear in person with documents for verification at SMS Medical College, Jaipur on August 4 from 9 am. The final merit list will be released on August 5.

Security Deposit Details

College TypeSeat TypeSecurity Deposit
Govt Medical College (MBBS)Govt SeatRs 50,000
Govt Society/RUHS (MBBS)Management SeatRs 2,00,000
Govt Society RUHS (MBBS)FOODRs 5,00,000
Private Medical College (MBBS)All SeatsRs 5,00,000
Govt and Private Dental College (BDS)All SeatsRs 10,000

According to Parijat Mishra, candidates paying Rs 2-5 lakh as a deposit will be eligible to choose from a wide range of government and private institutions, including RUHS, ESIC, and private dental colleges. The counselling board will also release the category-wise seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses, providing clarity on the number of available seats.

Read More

  1. NEET UG 2025 Counselling: MCC Revises Seat Matrix, Adds 604 Government MBBS Seats After Data Errors
  2. Power Outage In NEET-UG 2025: SC Refuses To Give Provisional Nod For Counselling
  3. MCC Releases Seat Matrix For First Round MBBS Counselling

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEET UG 2025 COUNSELINGCOUNSELING REGISTRATIONMBBS BDS COUNSELLINGRAJASTHAN NEET UG 2025 COUNSELLING

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Maha Vir Chakra Col Sonam Wangchuk Recalls Ladakh Scouts' Role In India's Victory

Calming Yoga Poses That Will Support Your Gut Health And Improve Digestion

Meet Nushver, The Metal Band From Mumbai Turning Mortality Into Melody

Interview | 'The Kargil War Lasted 52 Days, But We Broke Pakistan In 22 Minutes In Operation Sindoor', Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.