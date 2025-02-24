ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Alleges Phone Tapping; Targets Congress Over Corruption

Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena of the BJP speaking at the Maheshwari Samaj event in Sanchore, Rajasthan, on Sunday. ( ETV Bharat )

Jalore: Rajasthan's Agriculture Minister, Kirodi Lal Meena of the BJP, has reiterated his allegation that his phones are being tapped. Speaking at a Maheshwari Samaj event in Sanchore on Sunday, he claimed to be under continuous surveillance.

He recalled that during Indira Gandhi’s government, CID had tracked him and tapped his phone. "Even now, CID is doing it, and my phone is being tapped. This must stop," he asserted.

Taking a swipe at the SI recruitment exam, he cryptically remarked, “The snake has been caught, but ‘Snake Ki Maiya’ is still out of police custody.”

Last Thursday, Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, stated in the assembly that Meena’s phone was not tapped. However, Meena has now reiterated his claims, questioning the government’s response.