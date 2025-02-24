Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Alleges Phone Tapping; Targets Congress Over Corruption

Jalore: Rajasthan's Agriculture Minister, Kirodi Lal Meena of the BJP, has reiterated his allegation that his phones are being tapped. Speaking at a Maheshwari Samaj event in Sanchore on Sunday, he claimed to be under continuous surveillance.
He recalled that during Indira Gandhi’s government, CID had tracked him and tapped his phone. "Even now, CID is doing it, and my phone is being tapped. This must stop," he asserted.
Taking a swipe at the SI recruitment exam, he cryptically remarked, “The snake has been caught, but ‘Snake Ki Maiya’ is still out of police custody.”
Last Thursday, Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, stated in the assembly that Meena’s phone was not tapped. However, Meena has now reiterated his claims, questioning the government’s response.
Corruption Allegations in Jal Jeevan Mission
Meena accused the previous Congress-led government of a Rs 20,000 crore scam in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), alleging that contracts were awarded without tenders. He claimed that work worth Rs 900 crore was given to an unqualified firm.
"I raised the issue, leading to the suspension of some engineers and the arrest of officers. A contractor was also arrested, but the minister at the time was spared," Meena reminded. He further alleged that the Supreme Court released the contractor, Padam Jain, on the grounds that if the minister was not held accountable, neither should the contractor be.
