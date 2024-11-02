Mussoorie Grocery Store Worker Poses as IPS Officer, Gets Engaged to Girl, Arrested

Jaipur: The police arrested Sunil Kumar Dhobi for getting engaged to a girl by posing as a fake IPS officer. Pragpura police station in-charge Rajesh Kumar Meena said that Badri Prasad Chauhan, a resident of Pawta, had lodged a case against the accused.

In the report, Chauhan said that the accused Sunil Kumar, son of Moolchand, resident of Dhobiyon Ki Dhani Hamirpur, Police Station Harsora, District Kotputli, Bahrod, got engaged to his daughter by lying.

The accused first introduced himself to be a constable in Rajasthan Police and then told a false story that he resigned from the post of constable after getting selected and posted in Income Tax Department, Alwar. He also arranged a marriage with their daughter as per Hindu customs. During the engagement, he took about 50-60 saris and silver rings for the entire family and relatives, along with a silver chain and Rs 55,000.

The girl's father Badri Prasad Chauhan said that the accused had taken his son Amit Kumar Chauhan and his friend Indral Saini and relative Satnarayan Kanaujia for a trip. On reaching there, it was found that Sunil Kumar was a fake person and was not in any job. In such a situation, when they asked for the goods given in the engagement back, he refused to return the valuables. On this, a case was registered in Pragpura police station, after which the police investigated the matter and arrested the accused Sunil Kumar on October 26, 2024.

Here, during interrogation, it was revealed that fake IPS Sunil Kumar used to work at a grocery store in Mussoorie. Not only this, while working at the grocery store, the accused used to take out time and click his own picture outside the IPS training center and post it on social media platforms. Apart from this, he used to send those pictures to other family members including his in-laws.

The most important thing is that the accused Sunil Kumar got himself honoured at many places and used to call himself a Punjab cadre IPS officer. He was so clever that he used to modify the news published in newspapers from Punjab and add his name as Sunil Kumar IPS to it and then used to send those news clips to social media platforms and other relatives.