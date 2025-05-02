Rajasthan Intel Officials Arrest Suspected ISI Spy Pathan Khan On Charge Of Espionage

Jaipur: Just days after terrorists killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the Intelligence Wing of Rajasthan Police has arrested one Pathan Khan in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan for allegedly spying for Pakistan on the international border.

The State Special Branch in Jaipur has been continuously monitoring espionage activities in the state being carried out by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

As per reports, Khan had undergone training in Pakistan in 2013. After his association with ISI, he was provided with an Indian SIM card through which he passed on critical information related to strategic importance and Army movement to the ISI handlers.

DG (Intelligence) Sanjay Agarwal said accused Pathan Khan is a resident of Zero RD Mohangarh in Jaisalmer situated near the international border and has been charged with espionage. Under surveillance after police was tipped off about his suspicious activity, he was subsequently detained and questioned.

Deal Done For Greed Of Money

Initial interrogation has revealed that the accused Pathan Khan went to Pakistan in 2013 for training in espionage. Since 2013, he has been continuously in touch with Pakistani intelligence officials, and meeting with them during religious pilgrimages. During one such visit, through social media, he had shared sensitive military information and photographs of the Jaisalmer border area with Pakistani handlers. In return, he also received money from the Pakistani intelligence officers. Khan was also supplying information about Indian Army deployments and sensitive sites as per the instructions of Pakistani handlers. Time and again, he has been financially rewarded through various mediums by ISI.

Following a joint investigation and interrogation by Jaipur-based central intelligence agencies, and the evidence gathered during the course of the investigation, Pathan Khan was arrested and charged under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Khan has been taken into custody from Jaisalmer and brought to Jaipur. A team of central investigation agencies are also likely to interrogate him.