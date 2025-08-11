Rajasthan High Court Extends Asaram's Interim Bail Till August 29

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Monday extended the interim bail of Asaram Bapu, interned on the charges of sexual assault, till August 29 on medical grounds and ordered the formation of a three-member medical board comprising doctors from the Ahmedabad government hospital who will submit their report by August 27.

The matter was heard by the division bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Justice Vineet Kumar Mathur, who observed that the medical board should comprise two cardiologists and a neurologist.

Advocates Nishant Bora and Yashpal Singh Rajpurohit represented Asaram, while additional advocate general Deepak Chaudhary pleaded for the government.

Earlier, the Gujarat High Court had granted him relief till August 21. "The applicant is presently in ICU with Jupiter Hospital at Indore, and as per the records, he was diagnosed with a very high troponin level, and according to the treating doctor, his condition is critical. In such circumstances, pending this application, the temporary bail granted earlier is extended till August 21 on the same terms and conditions," the order stated.

Asaram has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail since 2013 after being convicted of raping a woman disciple, who hailed from Surat, on several occasions from 2001 to 2006 when she was living at his ashram at Motera near Ahmedabad. In January 2023, a court in Gandhinagar had sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment in a rape case.

On January 7, the Supreme Court granted him a three-month interim bail in the Gujarat sexual assault case, after which the Rajasthan High Court granted him an interim bail for three months on the same conditions. Asaram surrendered in the Jodhpur Central Jail on the completion of the bail period.

On April 7, his interim bail was extended by another three months, and he was to surrender on July 1. But the Rajasthan High Court extended the same till July 9.

The Gujarat High Court had extended the interim bail for another month, fixing the hearing on July 9 in the Rajasthan High Court, which extended the interim bail for treatment by one month, i.e., till August 12.