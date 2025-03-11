ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan High Court Allows 13-Year-Old Rape Survivor To Terminate 28-Week Pregnancy

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has permitted a 13-year-old rape survivor to abort her 28-week-old foetus, citing potential harm to her mental health if denied termination. The court emphasised that forcing the victim to continue the pregnancy would amount to imposing lifelong responsibility for the child.

A single bench of Justice Sudesh Bansal issued the order while hearing a petition filed by the victim’s family. The court directed the superintendent of the Women’s Hospital, Sanganeri Gate, to proceed with the abortion with the family's consent.

Additionally, the court ruled that if the foetus is found alive during the procedure, all necessary medical care should be provided, with the state government bearing the cost of its upbringing. On the other hand, if the foetus is not found alive, then its tissue should be preserved for DNA tests as potential medical evidence.