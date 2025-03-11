ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan High Court Allows 13-Year-Old Rape Survivor To Terminate 28-Week Pregnancy

The Rajasthan High Court allowed a 13-year-old rape survivor to abort her 28-week pregnancy, citing mental health risks and the burden of lifelong child responsibility.

Representational image. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 11, 2025, 7:40 PM IST

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has permitted a 13-year-old rape survivor to abort her 28-week-old foetus, citing potential harm to her mental health if denied termination. The court emphasised that forcing the victim to continue the pregnancy would amount to imposing lifelong responsibility for the child.

A single bench of Justice Sudesh Bansal issued the order while hearing a petition filed by the victim’s family. The court directed the superintendent of the Women’s Hospital, Sanganeri Gate, to proceed with the abortion with the family's consent.

Additionally, the court ruled that if the foetus is found alive during the procedure, all necessary medical care should be provided, with the state government bearing the cost of its upbringing. On the other hand, if the foetus is not found alive, then its tissue should be preserved for DNA tests as potential medical evidence.

During the hearing, the victim’s advocate, Sonia Shandilya, argued that the minor became pregnant due to rape and should be allowed to terminate the unwanted pregnancy. A court-appointed medical team confirmed that the pregnancy could be terminated or a premature delivery could be performed if permitted.

Since the pregnancy had exceeded 24 weeks, the court acknowledged the associated high risks, but noted that continuing the pregnancy could adversely impact the victim’s physical and mental health. With the family’s consent, the court granted permission for the abortion.

