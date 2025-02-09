Rajasthan Health Startup's E-Ambulance Service Brings Ease To Elderlies

Jaipur: Children staying away from elderly parents can have a breather now as a Jaipur-based health startup, Near Ambulance, has started a facility through which elderlies can get immediate assistance in an emergency with a single click. The team, available 24x7, will provide ambulance service, inform the nearest police station to the senior citizens in distress and will also update the family members with the latest information.

Sharad Sharma, founder of Near Ambulance, said many youths live away from their parents due to study or work requirements. To bridge the gap, Near Ambulance will come forward with ready assistance in the distress of their aged parents.

"The 24x7 team of "Near Ambulance" provides immediate help in emergencies. Whether there is a need for an ambulance, police assistance or any other emergency, this platform ensures immediate help. Also, immediate information is sent to the user's family, so that they can be aware of the condition of their loved ones," Sharma said.

Sharad Sharma, founder of Near Ambulance. (ETV Bharat)

Sharma said a "panic button" facility has been added to the app for the ease of users who can just tap it for immediate help. "Under this facility, a person can avail services like ambulance, nursing staff and home care. This technology is proving to be very useful, especially for the elderly, people living alone and serious patients. Near Ambulance is not just a health tech startup, but a life-saving initiative, committed to providing emergency assistance to the needy. This service not only provides security but also gives mental peace to the family members," Sharma said.

According to Sharma, the startup operates a network of over 3,000 ambulances across the country which covers small towns and rural areas.

"Near Ambulance also conducts CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) training programs from time to time. In these training sessions, ambulance drivers, health workers and the general public are trained to save the lives of the injured in emergencies," Sharma added.

The loss of two family members due to the late arrival and the resultant delayed treatment is what prompted Sharma to initiate this service.

The mobile application of Near Ambulance. (ETV Bharat)

"We read news every day that people are losing lives due to not getting timely treatment. The pain of losing a family member always remains in my mind. This facility is very much needed in our country," he said.

Awareness of online ambulance services has increased since Covid-19 as the service is available in less time and at affordable rates. So far, over 2,000 people have availed it with hundreds of lives have been saved. The mobile app has been downloaded over 3,000 times, which reflects its growing popularity. Sharma said this service is better than the 108 and other government ambulance schemes. After booking their ambulance, the user can track to know how much time it will take to arrive.

Being trained in the CPR mechanism, ambulance drivers can provide immediate treatment, thus increasing the chance of the patient's survival.

"Through the app, a patient can opt for both government and private hospitals in emergencies. Discussions are also going on about partnerships with the government and if permission is granted, the user will also be able to avail of the 108 ambulance service through the app," Sharma said.

The Near Ambulance team works 24x7. (ETV Bharat.)

The Near Ambulance service will not be restricted to Rajasthan but anywhere in the country and even abroad. Anyone can use this service by just downloading the mobile app.

"So far more than 2,000 people have taken the benefit of it. Most of the users are from Rajasthan, although some cases have also come from Bihar, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh. The service, started in March 2021, is gradually getting a good response. Every month 65-70 people use this service. In future, Near Ambulance will be ready to help people with even more facilities," Sharma said.