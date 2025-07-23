ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan HC Stays Defamation Case Proceedings Against Drishti IAS Founder

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday stayed proceedings in a defamation complaint pending in Ajmer Court against Drishti IAS coaching centre founder and social media influencer Vikas Divyakirti over his alleged derogatory remarks on judiciary and legal system.

A bench of Justice Sameer Jain passed this order while hearing a petition of Divyakirti against the Ajmer Court, which had asked the petitioner to appear on the next date of hearing.

In the petition, advocate Puneet Singhvi told the court that on the complaint of lawyer Kamlesh Mandoliya, Ajmer's Judicial Magistrate No. 2 summoned him though he did not hurt anyone's sentiment. The petitioner was teaching in the class and made some observations while interacting with students, the lawyer said adding that his observations were presented in a distorted manner.

Earlier this month, the Ajmer Court had observed that there is prima facie evidence against Divyakirti, showing he used derogatory language against the judiciary to gain publicity with a malicious intent.