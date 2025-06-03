ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan Govt Employee Arrested For Spying, Met Pak Handlers While Visiting The Country

Jaipur: A Rajasthan state government employee, who was detained in Jaisalmer on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, has been arrested and is currently under intensive grilling of security agencies, police said on Tuesday

The accused, Shakur Khan, was working as Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) in the district employment office in Jaisalmer and had also served as a personal assistant to a minister in the former Ashok Gehlot government. Upon probing his three mobile phones, police found evidence of confidential and sensitive information being passed on to the handlers of the Pakistani intelligence agency.

After detaining Shakur from Jaisalmer on May 29, he was brought to Jaipur for interrogation. A case has been registered against him under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 at the special police station in Jhalana.

IG CID (security) Vishnukant Gupta said, "Shakur Khan has been arrested on charges of espionage under the Official Secrets Act and an intensive interrogation is underway. He will be produced in court today and taken on remand."

Investigations have revealed that he was in contact with many handlers of Pakistani intelligence agency and there are chat records with several Pakistani numbers in the three mobiles found from him.