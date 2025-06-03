Rajasthan Govt Employee Arrested For Spying, Met Pak Handlers While Visiting The Country

Jaipur: A Rajasthan state government employee, who was detained in Jaisalmer on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, has been arrested and is currently under intensive grilling of security agencies, police said on Tuesday
The accused, Shakur Khan, was working as Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) in the district employment office in Jaisalmer and had also served as a personal assistant to a minister in the former Ashok Gehlot government. Upon probing his three mobile phones, police found evidence of confidential and sensitive information being passed on to the handlers of the Pakistani intelligence agency.
After detaining Shakur from Jaisalmer on May 29, he was brought to Jaipur for interrogation. A case has been registered against him under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 at the special police station in Jhalana.
IG CID (security) Vishnukant Gupta said, "Shakur Khan has been arrested on charges of espionage under the Official Secrets Act and an intensive interrogation is underway. He will be produced in court today and taken on remand."
Investigations have revealed that he was in contact with many handlers of Pakistani intelligence agency and there are chat records with several Pakistani numbers in the three mobiles found from him.
"He was sharing confidential information, photographs and videos of strategic importance with Pakistani handlers through WhatsApp. Investigation has also revealed that Shakur was in constant contact with Ahsan ur Rahim alias Danish and Sohail Qamar, officers posted at the Pakistani Embassy in Delhi," an official said.
Shakur had gone to Delhi and met Danish, who was sent back to Pakistan recently after information about his involvement in undesirable activities came to light.
Also, he obtained visa for Pakistan many times and had visited the country with Danish's help. This apart, he had also arranged Pakistan visa for many other people with the help of his contacts.
During his visits to Pakistan, Shakur met many handlers of the Pakistani intelligence agency and was in constant touch with them through social media Apps, sharing confidential and sensitive information.
Shakur, a resident of Mangalia Ki Dhani in Jaisalmer, has been under the scanner of security agencies ever since his activities were found suspicious. Finally, he was detained on May 29 and arrested following interrogation.