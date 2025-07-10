Rajasthan Govt Bans Class 12 Book Over 'Biased History', Edu Minister Says PM Modi's Contributions Omitted

Jaipur: It seems the controversy over the Class 12 book titled 'Azadi Ke Baad Ka Golden India' has deepened in Rajasthan, as the state government has reportedly banned the book, stating that it glorifies Nehru-Gandhi family and Congress leaders while omitting the contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The book, published by the state's Board of Secondary Education, presents a biased picture of India's post-Independence history, said Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar.

Speaking to media on Thursday, Dilawar said, "The book mostly revolves around Congress leaders, especially the Gandhi-Nehru family, while completely overlooking the achievements of PM Modi."

Glimpses from the Class 12 book titled 'Azadi Ke Baad Ka Golden India' (ETV Bharat)

"The book has no or very little mention of Prime Minister Modi, who has done a lot for the country. His contributions, like the removal of Article 370 and the construction of Ram Mandir, has been ignored. Only Congress leaders have been highlighted as if they alone shaped the country in the post-Independence era," he said.

The minister further criticised the content of the book, saying, "Robbers and rapists like Akbar will not be taught in Rajasthan schools."

Moreover, the minister accused the previous Congress government in the state of trying to promote one political family through school textbooks.

A chapter on Rajiv Gandhi in the book titled 'Azadi Ke Baad Ka Golden India' (ETV Bharat)

Even though crores of rupees have been spent towards cost of printing and distribution of lakhs of copies, Dilawar defended the decision to ban the book. "It is not about money. It is about what we teach our children. Congress wants students to read only about Gandhi family," he said.

As per reports, the Rajasthan State Textbook Board had printed nearly 4.90 lakh copies of the book for the 2025 academic session, while 80 percent of these have already been distributed across 19,700 schools in the state. Officials from the board said the book had been approved and was based on older editions introduced during the previous Congress government.

The latest controversy erupted over Part-II version of the book, which features photographs of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi on its cover.

"The book has a lot of content on Congress Prime Ministers, but very little information on the contributions made by PM Modi in the last 11 years. The government, therefore, is of the opinion that students should not be taught one-sided version of history," the minister said.

