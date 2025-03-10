Rajasthan Governor Suggests Castration As Punishment For Rapists

Bharatpur: Governor Haribhau Bagde called for a change in society’s attitude towards rapists and suggested strict measures to deter such crimes during the Bharatpur Bar Association’s oath-taking ceremony in Rajasthan on Monday.
Speaking at the event, Governor Bagde said that rapists should be made impotent, similar to how municipal corporations castrate stray dogs. He argued that this would prevent them from marrying and make them easily identifiable in society, serving as a warning to others.
Emphasis on Moral Education
The Governor stressed the importance of incorporating moral values into the education system to prevent crimes against women. He suggested that promoting a sense of brotherhood and sisterhood in schools and colleges could help bring positive change in society. He also highlighted India’s rich educational and scientific heritage, stating that the country has always been a global leader in these fields.
Praise for New Judicial Laws
Governor Bagde praised the Indian Judicial Code, Indian Civil Defence Code and Indian Evidence Act, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that they would strengthen the judicial system and deter criminal activities by ensuring stricter punishments.
During the event, the Governor administered the oath to newly elected Bar Association President Rupendra Singh and other executive members. He urged legal professionals to work towards strengthening the judicial system and ensuring justice for all.
Read more: Rajasthan Government Launches Ramashraya Wards For Elderly Patients In Alwar