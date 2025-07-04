ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan Former CM Gehlot Slams ECI Over Conduct

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sharply criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), questioning its impartiality and conduct, particularly in its interactions with Congress leaders. Gehlot stated that the Commission's current behaviour is "unfortunate" and unprecedented since India's independence, a stark contrast to his past experiences.

Speaking to a news agency, Gehlot recounted numerous instances while in the opposition where he and other Congress leaders had approached the ECI, even with potentially incriminating evidence against the BJP leaders, yet the commission officials had always sidelined the crucial concerns.

He said that it is the ECI's fundamental responsibility to patiently listen to political representatives and make unbiased decisions. He expressed concern that such “indecent” behaviour erodes public trust.

Gehlot specifically highlighted the EC's inability to adequately respond to questions raised by Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, regarding the Maharashtra elections.

He noted that Gandhi was compelled to write an article on the issue, suggesting a lack of transparency or satisfactory answers from the ECI.

Gehlot further asserted that he had never before witnessed such treatment of opposition parties or delegations from the INDIA Alliance by the ECI.