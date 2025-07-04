Rajasthan Former CM Gehlot Slams ECI Over Conduct

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sharply criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), questioning its impartiality and conduct, particularly in its interactions with Congress leaders. Gehlot stated that the Commission's current behaviour is "unfortunate" and unprecedented since India's independence, a stark contrast to his past experiences.
Speaking to a news agency, Gehlot recounted numerous instances while in the opposition where he and other Congress leaders had approached the ECI, even with potentially incriminating evidence against the BJP leaders, yet the commission officials had always sidelined the crucial concerns.
He said that it is the ECI's fundamental responsibility to patiently listen to political representatives and make unbiased decisions. He expressed concern that such “indecent” behaviour erodes public trust.
Gehlot specifically highlighted the EC's inability to adequately respond to questions raised by Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, regarding the Maharashtra elections.
He noted that Gandhi was compelled to write an article on the issue, suggesting a lack of transparency or satisfactory answers from the ECI.
Gehlot further asserted that he had never before witnessed such treatment of opposition parties or delegations from the INDIA Alliance by the ECI.
Furthermore, Gehlot alleged that various crucial institutions in the country, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax Department, and the Judiciary, are operating under "pressure."
He pointed to the disproportionate number of cases registered by the ED against opposition leaders (193 cases with only two proven), as clear evidence of these agencies acting under duress.
The former Chief Minister also attacked the ECI's process for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, arguing the preparation of 8 crore voter lists in just 25 days was "not possible" and a "new hoax."
Gehlot questioned the unilateral nature of this decision, arguing that any new electoral approach should involve consultation with the opposition, expressing serious worry about the implications for fair elections if such practices continue.
Read More
Gehlot Lambasts Modi Government’s Foreign Policy
Bihar Elections: INDIA Bloc Seat-Sharing Almost Complete, Congress Likely To Contest 70 Seats