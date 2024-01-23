Rajasthan: Elderly man dies due to traffic jam

Alwar (Rajasthan): An elderly person lost his life due to a traffic jam on the Sub District Hospital Road in Bansur town of the Alwar district.

It is understood that the vehicle ferrying the elderly person got stuck in a traffic jam. "So the family with the help from the locals laid him on a cot and took him to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival," sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Badri Prasad Jat. Shubh Ram Jat, son of deceased Badri Prasad Jat, said when his father's health suddenly deteriorated, he was initially ferried in an e-rickshaw.

"On the way, we shifted him to a pickup vehicle, but the vehicle got stuck in a traffic jam on Harsora Road. Then from the Gramin Bank, I put my father on a cot and with the help of the locals, took him to the hospital where the doctor declared him dead," Shubh Ram Jat added.

Shubh Ram Jat alleged that the arrangements of the hospital were also not good. Shubh has blamed the Bansur administration for his father's death.

After the matter came to light, Bansur Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) immediately started action against the encroachment taking place in the town. "Strict instructions were given to the shopkeepers encroaching in the town that no one should encroach on the road in future otherwise action will be taken," sources added.