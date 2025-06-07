Ajmer: 'Jannati Darwaja' Opened At Khwaja Saheb Dargah For Eid Celebratinos, Devotees Arrive In Large Numbers

Ajmer: As part of the Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) celebrations, a large number of devotees from all over the country reached the Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti. The Jannati Darwaza, which opens four times a year in the court of Garib Nawaz, was also opened for the pilgrims on Saturday early morning. The special thing is that the devotees got to see the cover (sheet) of Mecca Sharif along with the Jannati Darwaza.

Ajmer Dargah's Gaddinshin Syed Waheed Chishti said that a large number of pilgrims came from all over the country to celebrate Eid ul Adha (Bakrid) at Ajmer Dargah. Especially, Jannati Darwaza was also opened for pilgrims in the Dargah. Jannati Darwaza was opened for common devotees only after Fajr Namaaz. By doing 7 rounds of Jannati Darwaza, the believers earn the sawaab (virtue) of going to heaven.

According to the dargah's Khadim Syed Hasan Mian Chishti, the Mecca Sharif's Chaadar was kept on the tomb of Khwaja Saheb in the Dargah Sharif for devotees to see. The devotees kissed it, and then they made their wishes. This is the reason why this Gilaaf-e-Kaaba is shown in the Dargah on the occasion of both Eids. Similarly, the Jannati Darwaza, opened early in the morning, will be closed after 2 pm. Gilaaf-e-Kaaba is also put back inside the curtain.

Bakrid's splendour in Kuchaman City: Muslim devotees started coming to Eidgah to offer Namaz since morning on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Thousands of people offered Eid Namaz. Police administration had made tight security arrangements at all Eidgahs. Mohammad Saeed Ali, who came to offer Namaz at Eidgah in Khan Mohalla of the city, said that the message of brotherhood was given during the Namaz. After Eid Namaz, Hindu brothers also hugged Muslims in Eidgah and wished them Eid.

Devotees, including children, the elderly, and youth, participated in the Namaz of this Eid and prayers were offered for peace in the country and the world. Security arrangements were tightened at all Eidgahs. A large number of police personnel were present everywhere.

Mohammad Saeed Ali, who came to offer Namaz at Eidgah located in Khan Mohalla, Kuchaman, said that during the Namaz, they had appealed to the people that in this country, Hindustan, everyone has to live a peaceful life with brotherhood. One should not be influenced by anyone, and all people must live here in peace, he said. If the teachings of Islam are followed, then there is no scope for any conflict, he said.