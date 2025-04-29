Rajasthan Education Department Website Hacked; Anti-India Message Posted

Jaipur: The website of the Rajasthan education department has been hacked, as a click on the website displays 'Pakistan Cyberforce' along with a poster on the dastardly Pahalgam attack. Education Minister Madan Dilawar has instructed the cyber team of the department to restore the portal at the earliest.

"No sensitive data has been leaked yet. However, as a precaution, a comprehensive investigation of all systems is being conducted," Dilawar said.

The poster uploaded by hackers on the website reads, "There was no attack on Pahalgam, it was an internal conspiracy. No limits, no warnings, no mercy. Open your eyes and question your heroes that your intelligence is false, your security is imaginary, and your time is passing".

As a precaution, the website has been suspended for the time being for the immediate restoration of the portal. Alongside, an investigation has been ordered to find out the group involved in the hacking and the assessment of the damage. The recent cyber attack has raised several questions about the security of the government website.

Teachers' organisations have stated the urgent need to make all government websites foolproof so that such activities can be stopped.

Following the cowardly attack in Pahalgam, the tension between the two neighbouring countries has escalated with frequent exercises by the security forces in the border areas. The recent cyber attack is being viewed as another attempt by Pakistan in the cyber domain.