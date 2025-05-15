ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan Education Department to Introduce Operation Sindoor in School and College curriculum

Jaipur: Rajasthan education department is considering the inclusion of Operation Sindoor in school and college curriculum.

The effort is being undertaken in accordance with National Education Policy 2020 under which there is a provision to include matters that would awake a sense of patriotism and respect for the nation and its armed forces.

The new syllabus is under preparation for students from class 1 to 12th. In this, the course is being prepared by RSCERT Udaipur for class 1 to 5 that will be implemented in this session itself, while the syllabus of classes 6th to 9th and 11th will be prepared as per the guidelines of National Education Policy, NCERT and NCF 2023. It will be implemented in the next session.

The proposed book may be named after Operation Sindoor, said the state’s higher education Premchand Bairwa, who indicated that the new inclusion of the matter in the syllabus may be completed after discussion with the Experts Committee at the departmental level.

Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa said in Kota that Operation Sindoor would highlight the courage and valor of the Indian army as displayed in the operation.