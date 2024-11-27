ETV Bharat / bharat

Bikaner: FIR Registered against Princess Siddhi Kumari for 'Creating' Hurdles to Hotel-Running Lessee

The firm running the hotel in Laxmi Niwas Palace in Bikaner filed FIR against former Bikaner MLA and princess of former royal family, Siddhi Kumari.

Property dispute in Bikaner former royal family.
Property dispute in Bikaner former royal family. (ETV Bharat)
Bikaner: Bikaner's former royal family is not untouched by disputes that usually surround members of various former royal families in Rajasthan. While the former royal family of Udaipur is already grappling with a dispute, now a member of the former royal family of Bikaner is also bogged down due to a case.

An FIR has been registered against former MLA of Bikaner and former princess Siddhi Kumari at Bikaner's Bichwal police station based on the complaint of a firm running a hotel which is part of the property of the former royal family of Bikaner.

The firm running the hotel in Laxmi Niwas Palace approached the court for relief. Following this, the FIR is registered against Siddhi Kumari. Bichwal police station in-charge Govind Singh Charan said that Rajiv Mishra of Golden Force and Palace Private Limited, the firm running the hotel, alleged that three lease deeds were made with Siddhi Kumari's father Shivang Narendra Singh in 1999, in exchange for which fifty lakh rupees were given.

After this, crores of rupees were spent on the maintenance of the hotel over the years, but on 4 April 2010, Siddhi Kumari took three crore rupees herself and collected one crore rupees in the name of Rajyashri, the complaint said. Despite this, obstacles are constantly being created in the operation of Laxmi Niwas Hotel, it alleged.

Allegation: Rajiv Mishra alleged that in violation of the lease deed, the gate of Laxmi Niwas Palace leading to Lalgarh Palace was closed. Apart from this, pressure is being exerted to pay ten crore rupees more and efforts are being made to make them vacate the hotel.

SHO Govind Singh informed that on the instructions of the District Superintendent of Police, another FIR has been registered, in which the trustee of Siddhi Kumari's trust, Sanjay Sharma, has accused Siddhi Kumari's aunt Rajyashri Kumari and other trustees of misplacing the trust's documents. Actually, this trust was transferred to Siddhi Kumari, but the former trustees did not hand over the documents and kept the cashbook and other documents with themselves, on which Sanjay Sharma has lodged a police complaint.

