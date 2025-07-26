ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan CMO, Jaipur International Airport Get Bomb Threat; Security Beefed Up

Though the movement of flyers has not been suspended at the airport, a thorough check and additional monitoring are being conducted with each of them.

A file photo of Jaipur International Airport.
A file photo of Jaipur International Airport. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 26, 2025 at 1:30 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jaipur: Jaipur International Airport and the Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office (CMO) received an email threatening to blow them up with bombs.

Security agencies swung into action to conduct an intensive search operation at these places. It is not yet clear whether the email was sent out of some conspiracy.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which secures the airport, has beefed up security in the premises, and an intense combing operation is being carried out in the airport building, apron area, parking lot and all other important areas. However, no explosives have been found so far.

The normal movement of flyers has not been suspended, but a thorough check and additional monitoring are being done with each of them. The airport administration has appealed to passengers to maintain peace and cooperate. The administration has informed the police about the threatening email. The cybercell is now investigating the veracity and source of the email.

As the email warns that the CMO would be blown in two hours after the blast at the airport, police and intelligence agencies have started a combing operation and increased the security of the office and surrounding areas.

The latest incident takes the total blast threat in Jaipur to 16 this year. The Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium got four bomb threats in May. Threats were sent to several schools, hospitals, hotels, metro stations, and courts. While most of them turned out to be hoaxes, security agencies are leaving no stone unturned to thwart any nefarious activity by deploying available resources.



