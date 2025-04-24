ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan CM Directs Officials To Beef Up Security Near Indo-Pak Border

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday directed officials to maintain a high level of alertness and surveillance across the state, particularly in districts close to the Indo-Pak borders.

In a virtual meeting with divisional commissioners, IGs, collectors and SPs, Sharma reviewed the security arrangements in place across the state.

He said that special vigilance is required in districts close to international borders and security agencies should work in continuous coordination.

Sharma instructed officials to treat even the smallest of incidents and pieces of information with seriousness and asked to immediately report such information with higher authorities.

He said that strict adherence to the comprehensive guidelines issued by the Home Department regarding law and order maintenance should be ensured.

The CM directed Additional Director General (ADG) in charge to remain in regular contact with district administration and police officials of their respective regions and conduct frequent visits to ensure effective supervision.

Sharma instructed that public places, tourist spots and crowded areas be closely monitored with sufficient police presence.

"This would help reassure both tourists and local residents about their safety," he said.

This comes in the wake of a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Palagam where at least 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down on Tuesday, with some eyewitnesses claiming that they were targeted for being non-Muslims.

The CM also asked for regular checks on hotels, guesthouses and similar establishments to identify any suspicious individuals or activities in a timely manner.

In light of increasing online threats, he instructed authorities to maintain a thorough watch on social media platforms and warned that strict action would be taken against individuals spreading misleading or offensive content.