Rajasthan CM's Convoy Accident: Family Refuses ASI’s Body, Demands Martyr Status

Jaipur: Demanding martyr status for ASI Surendra Singh who died in an accident involving two cars of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Saharma's convoy, the family refused to accept the body.
The family of the deceased ASI demanded to call the Chief Minister on the spot, give a martyr status, a job and other assistance. After the matter escalated, police officials tried to persuade the family but to no avail. Later, the police packed the family members in a vehicle and sent them away.
"My husband was martyred while saving the Chief Minister, but he did not come to meet us. What would have happened if he had not saved the Chief Minister and moved aside? No one from the government has come to meet us. We sought assurance in writing on our demands, but it was not given," Singh's wife said.
Following an autopsy in Jaipuria Hospital, Singh's body was taken to the Reserve Police Line at Chandpole where DGP U R Sahu and commissioner Biju George Joseph along with other police officers paid tributes.
State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra paid tribute to Singh and expressed condolences to the family. He said Singh has shown amazing dedication and devotion towards service.
"We demand from the government that Singh should be given all benefits including the martyr status and a high-level investigation should be formed regarding the lapses in the security of the CM. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Dotasra said.
The deceased was a resident of Vaishali Nagar in Jaipur and his wife is a teacher. He has a son who recently passed the MBBS and a daughter. Originally a resident of Alwar, Singh's father was a captain in the Army.
The driver of the cab that hit CM's convoy also died during treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and a post-mortem will be conducted on his body in Jaipuria Hospital.
On Wednesday, a taxi rammed into the convoy of Sharma at Akshaya Patra crossing in Jagatpura at 3:30 pm hitting an ASI before colliding with other vehicles. Five policemen sustained injuries one of whom succumbed.
Also Read: