Rajasthan CM's Convoy Accident: Family Refuses ASI’s Body, Demands Martyr Status

Jaipur: Demanding martyr status for ASI Surendra Singh who died in an accident involving two cars of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Saharma's convoy, the family refused to accept the body.

The family of the deceased ASI demanded to call the Chief Minister on the spot, give a martyr status, a job and other assistance. After the matter escalated, police officials tried to persuade the family but to no avail. Later, the police packed the family members in a vehicle and sent them away.

"My husband was martyred while saving the Chief Minister, but he did not come to meet us. What would have happened if he had not saved the Chief Minister and moved aside? No one from the government has come to meet us. We sought assurance in writing on our demands, but it was not given," Singh's wife said.

Following an autopsy in Jaipuria Hospital, Singh's body was taken to the Reserve Police Line at Chandpole where DGP U R Sahu and commissioner Biju George Joseph along with other police officers paid tributes.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra paid tribute to Singh and expressed condolences to the family. He said Singh has shown amazing dedication and devotion towards service.