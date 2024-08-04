ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Four Killed, Five Injured After Car Rams Into Truck in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

The car collided with a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan, resulting in four deaths and five injuries.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident, four members of a family were killed and five others were injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Rajan (22), his sister Monica (24), Rekha (42) and her mother Dhapu Prajapat (60). The injured include Payal Prajapati, Bulbul Prajapati, Jyoti Prajapat, Krishna Prajapati, a girl child Anita and the car driver Shakeel Khan.

Officials said that the deceased had gone to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand where a woman of the family died. After cremation, the family members were returning to Vikramgarh-Alot in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district when the accident occurred.

“Prima facie, the car driver dozed off and rammed the car into a truck moving ahead near the Bhagwatgarh-Trilokpura Banas river falling under Surwal Police Station,” the police said. The bodies of the deceased and the injured were taken to a hospital in Sawai Madhopur by an ambulance, the police added.

An injured has been shifted to a hospital in Jaipur as he was in critical condition. An investigation has been ordered into the accident, the police said.

In another incident, at least seven people were killed and over 40 injured early Sunday when the sleeper bus they were on collided with a car and overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the Usrahar area in Uttar Pradesh.

CAR RAMMED TRUCK IN RAJASTHAN DELHI MUMBAI EXPRESSWAY RAJASTHAN CAR TRUCK ACCIDENT 4 KILLED IN CAR TRUCK ACCIDENT

