Voting Begins For Bypolls To Seven Assembly Seats In Rajasthan

The seven seats going to the polls are Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi, Salumber and Ramgarh. The results will be declared on November 23.

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Jaipur: Voting for by-elections on seven assembly constituencies of Rajasthan began at 7 am on Wednesday under tight security arrangements, officials said. "Polling began at 7 am," an official of the election department said. The seven seats going to the polls are Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi, Salumber and Ramgarh. The results will be declared on November 23.

As many as 69 candidates -- 10 female and 59 male -- are in the fray in the seven constituencies which have a total of 19.37 lakh voters. More than 9,000 security personnel have been deployed across 1,914 polling stations to ensure a smooth voting process. Currently, the 200-seat state assembly has 114 MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party, 65 of the Congress, three of the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), two of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and eight Independent MLAs.

