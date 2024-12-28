Rajasthan Borewell Rescue Operation Enters Sixth Day, Family Cries Admin's Apathy

Kotputli-Bahrod: The operation to rescue a three-year-old girl who fell in a 700-foot borewell in Kiratpur village of Kotputli city in Rajasthan on Monday afternoon is still on with the work of digging and casing already completed.

A tunnel of 10 feet will be drugged at a 90-degree angle under the soil for which deft NDRF workers have gone under the ground with safety equipment.

Dhole Devi, the mother of the minor girl, Chetna, has accused the district administration of apathy asking, "If it was your daughter would such negligence have been shown in the matter?"

The family of the trapped girl is losing patience and has been pointing fingers at the administration for prolonging the rescue operation.

"If it was the daughter of collector madam, would she have allowed her to stay trapped inside for so many days? My daughter must be suffering from hunger and thirst. If you don't listen to my prayer, then listen at least to the call of the poor girl's soul. Take my daughter out as soon as possible," the mother said.

The 116-hour-long rescue operation failed to take the girl out of the borewell. The oxygen level is being constantly monitored inside the 170-foot pit dug by the NDRF personnel and a worker is being sent every 20 minutes to check the condition inside. All safety equipment like fans, lights, oxygen cylinders, and cutters have been provided to the NDRF personnel. Soon, the L-band tunnel will be excavated but the forecast of rain remains a big worry for the administration.