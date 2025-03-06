ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan Board Exams: Legal Services Authority Intervention Allows Student To Appear Despite Low Attendance

Kuldeep Soni, a 10th-grade student who was initially barred from the exam, was allowed to appear after the Legal Services Authority's intervention and is now heading to appear for the board exam. ( Etv Bharat )

Bundi: The Rajasthan Board exams began on Thursday. In Bundi, a 10th-grade student was initially barred from appearing due to insufficient attendance, but a court order led to his last-minute participation. The school management called the student from home, allowing him to enter the exam centre half an hour late.

The case involves Kagji Deora Private School in Bundi. Kuldeep Soni, a 10th-grade student, had received his roll number and admit card, but the school denied him entry, citing less than 75% attendance. The education department supported the school's decision. However, after the matter was brought before the Legal Services Authority, urgent notices were issued, prompting the school to permit his participation.

Social worker Charmesh Sharma took the student's case to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and District Collector Akshay Godara, who instructed education officials to allow him to sit for the exam. Despite this, the department continued citing attendance rules. Ultimately, Kuldeep Soni, along with senior advocate Dinesh Pareek, filed a petition with the Legal Services Authority. Then it issued a notice to the District Education Officer (DEO) of Bundi, demanding an explanation and immediate action.

Sharma also highlighted that Kuldeep's mother had passed away when he was just a few months old, and he has been raised by his maternal grandparents. Due to financial and family hardships, he was unable to meet the attendance requirement.