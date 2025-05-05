BJP's Good Governance Training To Begin In Gujarat's Praveg Tent City: MPs, MLAs Of Rajasthan

Jaipur: All BJP MPs and MLAs of Rajasthan will undergo training in good governance at a three-day camp which will start today at the prestigious Praveg Tent City in Narmada district of Gujarat. This camp, named Good Governance Conference, will run from May 5 to May 7.

On the first day, the party's national president JP Nadda will address the MLAs and MPs, who will be trained in organizational coordination, the concept of good governance, communication with the public and working style in accordance with the party's policy.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is reaching Gujarat by charter plane. BJP state president Madan Rathod reached Ahmedabad a day before. This conference will end on May 7 at 5 pm. It is being said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah can address the closing session.

Various sessions will be organized in the three-day conference with the welcome session to be held on Monday at 6 pm. It has been made mandatory for the MLAs to attend all the sessions of this workshop.

118 MLAs and 19 MPs: For 3 days, national leaders will give their speeches on different topics. Out of 119 MLAs, 118 will participate. The Vidhan Sabha Speaker, will not participate as he is in a constitutional post. Out of 15 Lok Sabha MPs, 14 will participate. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will not participate as he is in a constitutional post. All five Rajya Sabha MPs will participate in this conference.

BJP state president Madan Rathore said that in this conference, MLAs will be given intensive training on topics like organizational skills, good governance, public service and policy-making, and party leaders will also take feedback from the MLAs so that future strategies can be finalized effectively. Rathore said that this training camp is a strategic step towards strengthening the party's campaigns like 'Sampark se Samarthan' and 'Sangthan se Seva'.

In this, MLAs will be guided on the public welfare schemes of the central and state government as well as their constitutional obligations and practical role in the assembly. In this conference, senior party leaders, policy experts and experienced administrators will give lectures on various topics.

Special focus for new MLAs: Many BJP MLAs have been elected for the first time in Rajasthan. Therefore, the special purpose of this camp is to give them a ground-level understanding of parliamentary work, operations, public relations and administrative processes. Similarly, Lok Sabha MPs and Rajya Sabha MPs will also be trained on their working style. It is said that during this three-day program, training will be given on how to raise public issues in the House and how to ensure that the benefits of the policies and public welfare schemes of the Central and State Governments reach the last person.

Panchayat and civic elections are likely in the state in November 2025. While in power, the strategy of the BJP is to strengthen its hold at the rural level. For this, the public representatives will be given the responsibility of publicizing the schemes and taking the schemes to the eligible beneficiaries. It is believed that through this conference, the preparation for the upcoming Panchayat and civic elections in Rajasthan will also be at the centre of this camp.

Being in the opposition in the last elections, the BJP had to face many challenges, but now being in power, the party also has the responsibility to strengthen its hold in every village. This camp can prove to be an important step towards giving impetus to that strategy. For this, in the training, the public representatives can also be given the responsibility of taking the schemes of the Central and State Governments among the general public on behalf of the party and connecting the eligible persons with the schemes.