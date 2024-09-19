ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: BJP Leaders File Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi For Tarnishing India's Image Abroad

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

BJP leaders have filed a complaint against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The leaders have alleged that Gandhi has tarnished India's image abroad and uses foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP leaders from Rajasthan submitted a complaint against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at the Kotwali police station in Tonk (ETV Bharat)

Tonk (Rajasthan): BJP leaders from here on Thursday filed a complaint against former Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for "tarnishing India's image abroad" and "using foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The leaders have also alleged that Gandhi used wrong words against Scheduled Castes and Sikhs. The leaders have submitted the complaint to the Kotwali Police Station.

Bhavar Lal Vaishnaw, in charge, of Kotwali Police Station said, that BJP leaders have filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi. "We have taken the complaint and we will act as per the law," added Vaishnaw.

Tonk BJP chief Ajit Singh Mehta and other local leaders of the saffron party reached the police station on Thursday morning and submitted their complaint.

The BJP leaders have also alleged that Gandhi abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi 110 times and urged the Rajasthan Police to register a case.

Ajit Singh Mehta told reporters, "Rahul Gandhi has abused the Prime Minister and used foul language. He has abused the PM 110 times and also speaks against the country in the United States. He has also instigated the feelings of Sikhs and Scheduled Caste members because of his statements and so we have filed a complaint against him."

BJP LEADERS FILED A COMPLAINTLOP RAHUL GANDHITARNISHING INDIA IMAGE ABROADCONGRESS LEADERCOMPLAINT AGAINST RAHUL GANDHI

