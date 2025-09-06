Rajasthan Assembly Restores Dhankhar’s Pension As Former MLA After Resignation As Vice President

ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaipur: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Friday approved the application of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for pension and other benefits as a former MLA.

According to the information received from the Assembly Secretariat, Dhankhar will receive the monthly benefits with effect from the date of resignation from the Vice President’s post. A pension of approximately Rs 42,000 will be given to Dhankhar as a former MLA. This includes the 20 per cent additional benefits for persons aged above 70 years.

The former Vice President was a Congress MLA from Kishangarh from 1993 to 1998 and received a pension until July 2019, when he became the Governor of West Bengal. He is now entitled to pensions as a former Vice President, MP, and MLA, though no pension is provided for former Governors.

Former MLAs will get a free treatment facility equal to retired officers under RGHS. Former members of the assembly and one person accompanying them get free travel facility in Rajasthan Roadways. A fare up to Rs 1 lakh is given for foreign travel in a year. They can stay at Dak Bungalows and Government Guest Houses for 5 days every month at concessional rates.

Dhankhar served as an MP from Jhunjhunu (1989-1991), as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990, as a Congress MLA from Kishangarh (1993-1998), and as Governor of West Bengal from July 2019 to July 2022.