Rajasthan Assembly Restores Dhankhar’s Pension As Former MLA After Resignation As Vice President

Published : September 6, 2025 at 8:03 AM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Friday approved the application of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for pension and other benefits as a former MLA.
According to the information received from the Assembly Secretariat, Dhankhar will receive the monthly benefits with effect from the date of resignation from the Vice President’s post. A pension of approximately Rs 42,000 will be given to Dhankhar as a former MLA. This includes the 20 per cent additional benefits for persons aged above 70 years.
The former Vice President was a Congress MLA from Kishangarh from 1993 to 1998 and received a pension until July 2019, when he became the Governor of West Bengal. He is now entitled to pensions as a former Vice President, MP, and MLA, though no pension is provided for former Governors.
Former MLAs will get a free treatment facility equal to retired officers under RGHS. Former members of the assembly and one person accompanying them get free travel facility in Rajasthan Roadways. A fare up to Rs 1 lakh is given for foreign travel in a year. They can stay at Dak Bungalows and Government Guest Houses for 5 days every month at concessional rates.
Dhankhar served as an MP from Jhunjhunu (1989-1991), as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990, as a Congress MLA from Kishangarh (1993-1998), and as Governor of West Bengal from July 2019 to July 2022.
Under Legislative Assembly rules, a former MLA receives Rs 35,000 monthly, with a 20 per cent increase for those above 70. Dhankhar, aged 75, will receive a total monthly pension of Rs 42,000.
If the former MLA is nominated to a government or constitutional post, becomes a minister, or is appointed to any salaried post, then the pension stops. After completion of tenure from the government post, the Assembly Secretariat has to be informed by applying in the prescribed format, after which the pension will be resumed. After resigning from the Vice President’s post, Jagdeep Dhankhar also applied under the same process. The Rajasthan Assembly approved his application after completing all formalities.
Dhankhar shifted from his official residence to the private farmhouse six weeks after he resigned from his post. Dhankhar resigned from his post on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon session, citing health reasons.
As the former vice-president, Dhankhar is entitled to a pension of nearly Rs 2 lakh per month, a Type-VIII bungalow, one personal secretary, one additional personal secretary, one personal assistant, one physician, one nursing officer, and four personal attendants.
