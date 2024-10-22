Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls: BJP Announces Candidates Amid Rebellion; Cong Fear Of Possible Revolt

Jaipur: Soon after BJP announced its candidates for six seats in the by-elections to be held on seven seats in Rajasthan, the party had to face rebellion from ticket aspirants. Meanwhile, Congress has not yet announced the names of the candidates. But, the party's state leadership as well as the high command fear that with the announcement of tickets, the disgruntled party leaders may open a front against the party for not getting tickets.

Meanwhile, the show of strength by the candidates and their supporters from different seats in front of the PCC war room has worried the party leaders. In Jhunjhunu, Muslim Nyay Manch is adamant on the demand for a minority candidate from Congress. Similarly, Durg Singh Chauhan from Khinvsar and Naresh Meena from Deoli Uniara are also standing firm.

In that backdrop, pacifying the voices of rebellion in the by-election can be a big challenge for Congress. However, the party will make every possible effort to control the damage. State in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa says that no worker will be disappointed.

The slogan of no ticket, no vote in Jhunjhunu: People of the Muslim community gathered in front of the war room under the banner of Muslim Nyay Manch and raised slogans stating "no ticket, no vote," demanding a ticket for a Muslim candidate.

Convenor Imran says that there are 70,000 Muslim voters in the Jhunjhunu assembly seat. If a Muslim candidate is not fielded from there in the by-election this time, then the people of the community have resolved to raise the slogan of no ticket, no vote. Jhunjhunu seat is considered the seat of the Ola family. Where MD Chowdhary, who was the President of the Madrasa Board, is also claiming a ticket this time.

Naresh Meena's show of strength from Deoli-Uniyara: Naresh Meena, former General Secretary of Rajasthan University, showcased his support in Deoli-Uniyara while seeking a ticket for the Assembly elections. Having contested as an independent from Chhabra, he rallied his supporters outside the PCC war room on Monday, asserting his claim for the ticket. Meena stated that the state leadership has assured him of support for his candidacy.

Durg Singh is contesting from Khinvsar: Durg Singh Chauhan is contesting from Khinvsar, expressing that the people's response in the 2023 assembly elections reflected their disappointment when the party denied him a ticket. He noted that since the Khinvsar assembly segment's formation, the Congress has yet to secure a seat in the Panchayat Samiti, District Council, or Assembly.

"I have contested elections twice from BSP and challenged Hanuman Beniwal. From there, in 2023, the Congress leaders made a mistake and the Congress's deposit was forfeited. Now I have conveyed the voice of the public to the leaders," he said and added that whatever decision the people of Khinvsar will take, they will have to go by that.

Congress never disappoints any worker: State in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa stated, "Naresh Meena has shared his concerns with me and state president Govind Singh Dotasara. Every dedicated worker deserves recognition for their efforts. We've listened to him and clarified our position. For instance, Uday Bhanu Chib didn’t receive a ticket in Jammu and Kashmir, but the AICC recognised his potential and appointed him national president of the Youth Congress. Congress never disappoints any worker."