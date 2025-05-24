Espionage Case: Rajasthan And Jammu Kashmir Police Teams Reach Hisar To Question YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra

Hisar: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, is being interrogated in police custody here. Also, teams of police from Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir reached Hisar to interrogate Jyoti Malhotra.

After arrest, Hisar police took her on remand for 5 days and then again produced her in Hisar court and took her remand for another 4 days. They are continuing their interrogation of Jyoti Malhotra. It was found that Jyoti Malhotra had visited several other states in the country apart from Pakistan, and uploaded her videos on YouTube channel "Travel with Joe". Because of this, police of other states of the country have also contacted Haryana Police.

Rajasthan, Jammu Kashmir police: During her travels, Jyoti Malhotra had visited and uploaded videos of Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. Hence, the police of these two states wanted to question Jyoti Malhotra. Also, police teams are expected to come from Punjab and West Bengal police to question Jyoti Malhotra because she had also uploaded videos of these states on her channel.

Jyoti Malhotra's father Harish Malhotra has asked that when nothing came out of Jyoti Malhotra's police remand in the first 5 days, then why has she been remanded for another 4 days. He said that his daughter is innocent but he does not have the money to fight Jyoti Malhotra's case and the government should provide him a lawyer because he wants to fight for his daughter in court.

Waiting for forensic report: Hisar police have not given any information about what has been obtained from Jyoti Malhotra during police interrogation so far. They already said that Jyoti was in contact with PIO (Pakistan Intelligence Operative). Now Hisar police are hopeful that the forensic report of Jyoti's mobile phone and laptop will come in one to two days which will help them a lot in the investigation.

The arrested YouTuber has made videos by visiting many places including the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, historical places in Delhi, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Vrindavan in UP, Kolkata in West Bengal, Golden Temple in Amritsar and Attari border in Punjab. She has also made videos by visiting countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Dubai, China, Bhutan, Nepal, Indonesia, and Thailand.