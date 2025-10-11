Rajasthan: Alwar Man Arrested For Spying; Leaked Defence Secrets To Pakistan
Mangat Singh was allegedly honey-trapped by a female Pakistani handler posing under the pseudonym Isha Sharma, who offered her money in exchange for cooperation
Published : October 11, 2025 at 9:39 AM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Intelligence on Friday arrested a man from Alwar for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The accused, identified as Mangat Singh, a resident of Govindgarh in Alwar district, was booked under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.
According to Dr Vishnukant, IG (CID-Intelligence), following Operation Sindoor, Rajasthan Intelligence has been closely monitoring strategically important areas in the state. The official said that Alwar, being part of the National Capital Region (NCR), is considered a highly sensitive and strategically important location.
“Singh was allegedly honey-trapped by a female Pakistani handler posing under the pseudonym Isha Sharma, who offered her money in exchange for cooperation,” he said. The official added that the investigations revealed that for the past two years, he had been in contact with handlers of the Pakistani intelligence agency through social media.
“During surveillance in the Alwar cantonment area, officials found Singh’s activities suspicious,” he added. The official informed that Mangat Singh is accused of sharing sensitive information related to Alwar’s cantonment area and other strategic sites in India through social media platforms.
“After interrogation by various intelligence agencies at the Central Enquiry Centre, Jaipur, and a technical examination of his mobile phone, officials confirmed his involvement,” he said.
He added that a case was subsequently registered against him under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, at the Special Police Station, Jaipur. Officials stated that the accused will be produced in court on Saturday and taken on remand.
Earlier, the Police CID (Security) Intelligence on Tuesday arrested a suspected Pakistani spy from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The accused, Mahendra Prasad (32), was employed as the manager of the DRDO Guest House at the Chandan Field Firing Range.
An official said that he was allegedly in constant touch with a Pakistani intelligence handler and was leaking sensitive information about India's defence activities. The Rajasthan Police had also arrested a man recently in Jaisalmer district on charges of espionage for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence).
Vishnukant said the CID (Intelligence) unit of Rajasthan Police arrested Hanif Khan, a resident of Basanpeer Jooni in Jaisalmer. According to the CID, Khan was sending confidential information about the Army to the Pakistani agency in exchange for money. Vishnukant stated that the Intelligence team has been continuously monitoring espionage activities in the state. (With inputs from agencies).
