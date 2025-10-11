ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Alwar Man Arrested For Spying; Leaked Defence Secrets To Pakistan

Jaipur: Rajasthan Intelligence on Friday arrested a man from Alwar for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The accused, identified as Mangat Singh, a resident of Govindgarh in Alwar district, was booked under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

According to Dr Vishnukant, IG (CID-Intelligence), following Operation Sindoor, Rajasthan Intelligence has been closely monitoring strategically important areas in the state. The official said that Alwar, being part of the National Capital Region (NCR), is considered a highly sensitive and strategically important location.

“Singh was allegedly honey-trapped by a female Pakistani handler posing under the pseudonym Isha Sharma, who offered her money in exchange for cooperation,” he said. The official added that the investigations revealed that for the past two years, he had been in contact with handlers of the Pakistani intelligence agency through social media.

“During surveillance in the Alwar cantonment area, officials found Singh’s activities suspicious,” he added. The official informed that Mangat Singh is accused of sharing sensitive information related to Alwar’s cantonment area and other strategic sites in India through social media platforms.

“After interrogation by various intelligence agencies at the Central Enquiry Centre, Jaipur, and a technical examination of his mobile phone, officials confirmed his involvement,” he said.