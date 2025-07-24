Rajasthan: Alcoholic Father Kills Three-Year-Old Son, Throws Body Into Borewell

Jaipur: A father killed his son and threw the body into a borewell in Deepola village under the Jamwaramgarh police station area of the Jaipur district of Rajasthan. The accused has been arrested, police said.

It is learnt that the accused is an alcohol addict and was in a conjugal dispute for a long time. Due to this, his wife lived in her paternal home for several months. Their three-year-old son was ill for some time.

DSP Pradeep Yadav said, "The accused is an alcoholic and was going through a dispute with his wife. Currently, the investigation into the reasons behind the murder is underway. It is not yet clear whether this is a case of murder or if there is some other reason behind. The accused has been taken into custody. During interrogation, he confessed to having killed his son and thrown the body into the borewell. The disaster management team and other rescuers were called to retrieve the body.

"The rescue operation is going on on a war footing, but the body has not been recovered yet. Given the depth of the borewell, the rescue team members are making every possible effort," Yadav added.

Meanwhile, anger built up among the locals over the incident. The villagers said the accused has shamed humanity by brutally killing his son. "He did this due to the child's illness and domestic discord. The police have assured that the whole matter will be revealed soon. This heartbreaking incident has shaken the entire area," a villager said.